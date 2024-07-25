Turkish officials condemn Netanyahu's speech to US Congress

ANKARA
Top Turkish officials criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reception in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

“The disgraceful reception given to an executive accused before the International Court of Justice for committing genocide in Gaza is worrying in terms of human values, international law, and the future of democracy,” Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on X.

"Together with all the virtuous people and governments of the world, we will continue to stand by humanitarian law for the oppressed and occupied Palestinian people and defend justice and peace for everyone," he added.

About the standing ovations that Netanyahu received during his speech, Numan Kurtulmus, Tükiye’s parliament speaker, said on X: “A group that stood and applauded in defiance of all the gains humanity has made in the name of human rights, democracy, and justice, thereby endorsing those who are tried in international courts for atrocities, will be etched in humanity's memory as accomplices to such atrocities.”

"I strongly condemn this stance, which blatantly undermines efforts for peace and stability," Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç wrote on X.

"Allowing Netanyahu, who has killed over 40,000 innocent civilians since Oct. 7, to speak before the U.S. Congress is a disgrace to humanity, despite the International Court of Justice's measures to prevent genocide and his arrest by the International Criminal Court on genocide charges," he said.

Supporting Israeli leaders, according to Tunç, "will not shield them from accountability before international law."

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters, whose lands have been occupied for years, and to advocate for justice, fairness, and peace around the world," he added.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington, D.C., late Monday, a day after President Joe Biden ended his presidential re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

As dozens of Democratic lawmakers declined to attend Netanyahu’s speech at a joint meeting of Congress, people gathered to protest Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 39,100 Palestinians, and called for a cease-fire in the besieged enclave.

