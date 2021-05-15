Turkish officials condemn Austria for hoisting Israeli flag

  • May 15 2021 07:00:00

Turkish officials condemn Austria for hoisting Israeli flag

ANKARA
Turkish officials condemn Austria for hoisting Israeli flag

Turkey's presidential spokesman on May 14 criticized Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for hoisting the Israeli flag on the roof of the chancellery building in Vienna amid attacks on Palestine by the Jewish state.

“This is what encourages Israel to continue its attacks on Palestinian people,” İbrahim Kalın said in a tweet. “I hope those Austrians and Europeans with a sense of reason and morality will reject these disgraceful politics.”

Kurz had tweeted a photo with a caption that read: "Today the Israeli flag was hoisted on the roof of the Federal Chancellery as a sign of solidarity with #Israel ... Together we stand by Israel's side."

Ömer Çelik, spokesman of the ruling AKP, also censured Kurz and said: "This person [Kurz] is the symbol of Islamophobia, hostility towards Turks and [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in Europe."

"It is only a dream to expect him to side with those oppressed. His siding with the oppressor is his political compass," he added.

Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of the neighborhood were then targeted by Israeli forces.

The occupying forces also raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque during special night prayers in Ramadan.

The subsequent escalation of tensions resulted in airstrikes by Israel on Gaza that have killed at least 122 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

ARTS & LIFE ‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş

‘Sour as a Lemon’ defines me, says Nilbar Güreş
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

    Turkey mulling three-stage normalization plan

  2. Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

    Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

  3. Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

    Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

  4. Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

    Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto

  5. Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon

    Turkey's Karpowership shuts down power to Lebanon
Recommended
Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if world ignores it: Erdoğan

Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if world ignores it: Erdoğan
Serbia welcomes vaccine passport deal with Turkey

Serbia welcomes vaccine passport deal with Turkey
Turkey dismisses US report on religious freedom

Turkey dismisses US report on religious freedom
Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders

Erdoğan discusses Israeli attacks with world leaders
Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel

Turkey urges swift int’l action against Israel
Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan

Europe becoming open prison for Muslims: Erdoğan
WORLD US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

US issues new warning on domestic extremism as Covid rules eased

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new warning over domestic terrorism on May 14, saying violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.
ECONOMY Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to create electric vehicle market

Turkey aims to have a vehicle market of 1.6 million by 2030, according to the Industry and Technology Ministry’s “Mobility Vehicles and Technologies Strategy Roadmap” draft. 
SPORTS Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

Formula 1 cancels Turkish Grand Prix

The Turkish Grand Prix in the 2021 Formula One World Championship scheduled for June has been canceled, it was announced on May 14. 