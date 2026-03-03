Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

WASHINGTON
Rubio says Israels strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that planned Israeli operations against Iran, which could have provoked retaliatory attacks on the U.S. forces, led the United States to carry out its strikes on Tehran.

"We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties," Rubio told reporters.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded on social media, stating: "Mr. Rubio admitted what we all knew: U.S. has entered a war of choice on behalf of Israel. There was never any so-called Iranian 'threat.'"

"Shedding of both American and Iranian blood is thus on Israel Firsters," Araghchi added, noting that "American people deserve better and should take back their country."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump defended his actions amid growing criticism that he has not sufficiently explained the rationale for initiating a conflict with Iran now or outlined a clear endgame.

The criticism is coming from both the political left and Trump’s own “Make America Great Again” supporters, as the conflict spreads, energy costs rise and casualties mount in the Middle East in what the administration describes as potentially just the opening phase of the war.

Facing criticism over the lack of clarity, Trump and his top aides laid out four objectives for the war, all of them military in nature.

They include destroying Iran's navy and military capacities, ending the clerical state's support for regional militants and preventing it from developing a nuclear bomb.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye leaving nothing to chance regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan

  2. Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

    Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

  3. DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

    DEM Party's İmralı duo meets justice, interior ministers

  4. EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

    EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

  5. CHP sets polling station security drill in September

    CHP sets polling station security drill in September
Recommended
Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens
Iranian warship attacked by foreign submarine off Sri Lanka, 101 sailors missing

Iranian warship 'attacked by foreign submarine' off Sri Lanka, 101 sailors missing
US in talks with Iranian Kurds for CIA-backed uprising: Report

US in talks with Iranian Kurds for CIA-backed uprising: Report
‘No to war’: Spanish PM hits back at Trump threats

‘No to war’: Spanish PM hits back at Trump threats
Wealthy travelers pay hefty sums to flee Dubai

Wealthy travelers pay hefty sums to flee Dubai
Iran prepares for post-Khamenei era amid relentless strikes

Iran prepares for post-Khamenei era amid relentless strikes
Philippine VP impeachment case moves forward

Philippine VP impeachment case moves forward
WORLD Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the Middle East are quickly dragging Europe in, forcing the continent into defensive action to protect military bases and evacuate citizens caught up in the conflict.
ECONOMY EU seeks to stem industrial decline with Made in Europe push

EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

The EU unveiled Wednesday new "Made in Europe" rules to help bolster the bloc's industries against fierce competition from China in a push held up for months by wrangling over plans some see as overly protectionist.
SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿