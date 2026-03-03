Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye remains firmly committed to a policy centered on peace, amid its efforts to achieve a “fair and equitable solution” to end tensions in the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 3.

“As these events unfold across every corner of our geography, we, as Türkiye, resolutely continue our efforts focused on peace, tranquility and stability,” Erdoğan said at an event in Ankara, referring to the escalating tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States.

On Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Since then, Iran has carried out retaliatory attacks against Israel as well as U.S. embassies and military bases across the region.

“We have taken, and continue to take, all necessary measures to shield our country and our nation from these dangers,” Erdoğan stated.

He emphasized that Türkiye is exerting intensive diplomatic efforts to ensure that disputes are resolved at the negotiating table through dialogue, in a “fair and equitable manner,” guided by a peace-oriented diplomatic approach.

“We have mobilized all available means to ensure that our region is freed from this vise as soon as possible — before more blood is shed, before the flames spread further, and before deeper hostility takes root among brotherly nations,” he added.

His remarks came after Erdoğan and NATO chief Mark Rutte exchanged views on the ongoing war in the Middle East and the alliance’s readiness to deter and defend against any threat.

Erdoğan and Rutte spoke on the phone on late March 2, a readout from the Communication Directorate informed, stressing that the call addressed the issues on NATO’s agenda as well as regional and global developments.

Stating that Türkiye closely follows the conflicts in the region, President Erdoğan underlined the importance of giving diplomacy a chance for lasting and sustainable peace. The two leaders also reviewed the agenda of the upcoming NATO leaders’ summit to be held in Türkiye in July.

Erdoğan also spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of intensifying peace-oriented engagement and encouraging the parties to return to dialogue in order to ensure lasting calm in the region.

On late March 3, Erdoğan also held a call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about bilateral ties, Iran and regional developments, according to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

On the ongoing conflict in the Middle East triggered by Israeli-U.S. attacks on Iran, Erdoğan emphasized that re-engaging diplomacy in the region would bring significant benefits and affirmed that Türkiye stands ready to provide all possible support.

The leaders discussed Türkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues, it said.

Erdoğan also condemned recent terror attacks in Pakistan and expressed Türkiye's continued solidarity with Islamabad in the fight against terrorism. He said Türkiye would contribute to the restoration of the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which Türkiye had facilitated in previous initiatives.

 

