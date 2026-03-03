February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

ANKARA

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

Bolat said global growth forecasts had been revised due to war, but Türkiye’s growth performance remained above projections in its Medium-Term Program.

He also pointed to broader indicators, saying Türkiye was set to rank 11th globally in purchasing power parity terms and that the economic confidence index had climbed above 100.

Bolat said exports in the first two months of the year totaled $41.4 billion, down 1.2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The export-to-import coverage ratio slipped to 69.6 percent in February, down 3.1 percentage points compared with the same month last year, he said.

Imports, meanwhile, increased 6.1 percent year-on-year to $30.3 billion in February.

That pushed the foreign trade deficit up 18.1 percent from a year earlier to $9.2 billion, Bolat said.

For January-February, exports fell 1.2 percent to $41.380 billion, while imports rose 3.1 percent to $58.966 billion, he added.

Bolat said Türkiye had maintained a steady stance despite wars in its region and continued to contribute to global peace.

He also said the government had begun taking precautions from the weekend to reduce the potential economic impact of possible crises — including a scenario in which the Strait of Hormuz is closed — adding that developments were being closely monitored and measures updated in real time.