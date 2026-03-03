Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

TEL AVIV

Israeli security forces on March 3 detained two Turkish journalists during in a live broadcast by Turkish private TV channel CNN Türk.

Reporter Emrah Çakmak and cameraman Halil Kahraman were covering the events and showing civilians heading to shelters during the attack in Tel Aviv.

The intervention occurred immediately after footage of people leaving the shelters was aired.

During the broadcast, security personnel approached the team and forced the transmission to stop.

At the moment of the intervention, the reporter highlighted restrictions on the press in Israel, noting that foreign journalists occasionally face similar constraints. The broadcast was cut off shortly after these remarks.

Türkiye has initiated efforts to secure their immediate release, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced, following their detention.

“We are once again confronted with an attack on the press by Israel aimed at concealing the truth. Efforts are underway to secure their immediate release, and we are closely monitoring the situation,” he wrote on social media.