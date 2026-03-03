Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

TEL AVIV
Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

Israeli security forces on March 3 detained two Turkish journalists during in a live broadcast by Turkish private TV channel CNN Türk.

Reporter Emrah Çakmak and cameraman Halil Kahraman were covering the events and showing civilians heading to shelters during the attack in Tel Aviv.

The intervention occurred immediately after footage of people leaving the shelters was aired.

During the broadcast, security personnel approached the team and forced the transmission to stop.

At the moment of the intervention, the reporter highlighted restrictions on the press in Israel, noting that foreign journalists occasionally face similar constraints. The broadcast was cut off shortly after these remarks.

Türkiye has initiated efforts to secure their immediate release, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced, following their detention.

“We are once again confronted with an attack on the press by Israel aimed at concealing the truth. Efforts are underway to secure their immediate release, and we are closely monitoring the situation,” he wrote on social media.

Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders: Erdoğan
WORLD Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

Europe defends military bases, struggles to evacuate citizens

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes across the Middle East are quickly dragging Europe in, forcing the continent into defensive action to protect military bases and evacuate citizens caught up in the conflict.
ECONOMY EU seeks to stem industrial decline with Made in Europe push

EU seeks to stem industrial decline with 'Made in Europe' push

The EU unveiled Wednesday new "Made in Europe" rules to help bolster the bloc's industries against fierce competition from China in a push held up for months by wrangling over plans some see as overly protectionist.
SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
