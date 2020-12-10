Turkish musician to be permanent at Berlin Philharmonic

  • December 10 2020 07:00:00

Turkish musician to be permanent at Berlin Philharmonic

ANKARA
Turkish musician to be permanent at Berlin Philharmonic

Young Turkish-born violinist Hande Küden successfully completed her probation period at the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, known as Berliner Philharmoniker, on Dec. 7.

“I dreamed of playing with the Berliner Philharmoniker when I was 13, and now my dream has come true,” said Küden, according to the orchestra’s website.

“I am delighted to be able to perform together with great colleagues and be part of a fantastic violin section.”

“Bravo dear Hande! It’s an exceptional success. I wholeheartedly congratulate you!” acclaimed Turkish pianist and composer Fazıl Say said Dec. 8 on Twitter.

Kuden has been a member of the first violin section of the Berliner Philharmoniker since September 2019.

She already had several years of experience as deputy concertmaster of the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin before joining the Philharmoniker.

Küden said she learned perfectionism by playing with the Philharmoniker. “No matter how many concerts we give in a row, each is equally important and must be played with the same passion,” she said.

She had studied at the State Conservatory of Çukurova University in her hometown in the southern Turkish province of Adana and continued her studies at the Hanns Eisler School of Music Berlin.

Küden later completed her training as an orchestral musician at the Ferenc Fricsay Academy of the Deutsches Symphonie Orchester and the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker.

The Berliner Philharmoniker was founded in 1882 and is among the most distinguished orchestras in the world for its virtuosity and compelling sound.

hande kuden,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s most dangerous shortcut scares locals

    Turkey’s most dangerous shortcut scares locals

  2. EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

    EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish FM holds discussions with his French counterpart

    Turkish FM holds discussions with his French counterpart

  4. Alliance to decide opposition’s presidential candidate: CHP leader

    Alliance to decide opposition’s presidential candidate: CHP leader

  5. Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate

    Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate
Recommended
Oldest inscriptions unearthed in northern Turkey

'Oldest' inscriptions unearthed in northern Turkey

Turkey aims to vaccinate 50 million people by summer: Minister

Turkey aims to vaccinate 50 million people by summer: Minister
Ara Gülers works to be exhibited next month

Ara Güler's works to be exhibited next month
400-year-old lost decoration art unearthed in Ottoman palace

400-year-old lost decoration art unearthed in Ottoman palace
Artifacts in Harran ancient city transported to museum

Artifacts in Harran ancient city transported to museum
Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey
WORLD US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

A New York judge on Dec. 8 ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to acknowledge they possess a tape recording of the 2018 murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a ruling hailed by rights activists.

ECONOMY Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate

Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate

Turkish discount grocer BİM has agreed on selling 35% shares of its Moroccan affiliate to the U.K.-based Blue Investment Holding, according to a statement sent to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Dec. 9. 

SPORTS Turkeys Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

Turkey's Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

The Erciyes Ski Resort in central Turkey was certified by Bureau Veritas, a company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, for having taken all precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.