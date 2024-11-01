Turkish manufacturing PMI rises in October: Survey

Turkish manufacturing PMI rises in October: Survey

ISTANBUL
Turkish manufacturing PMI rises in October: Survey

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased from 44.3 in September to 45.8 in October.

The index remained below the 50 no-change mark, indicating a continued moderation of business conditions during the month.

Turkish manufacturers continued to face a challenging environment as the final quarter of the year got underway, although rates of moderation in output, new orders, purchasing activity and employment softened since September, the survey said.

Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement in the key manufacturing sector.

Stocks of purchases meanwhile were scaled back to the largest extent in almost four and a half years. On the price front, both input costs and output prices rose at softer rates, it added.

Market conditions remained challenging, leading to muted demand and further slowdowns in total new orders and exports, according to the monthly survey.

“In turn, manufacturers scaled back production for the seventh month running. In all cases, however, rates of moderation softened from September,” it noted.

Employment and purchasing activity were also scaled back in response to muted new orders, although in some cases firms reported that voluntary resignations had caused a drop in staffing levels.

Inflationary pressures continued to soften at the start of the final quarter of the year, said the report, adding that input costs rose markedly, but at the softest pace for almost a year and a half, the survey also found.

The pace of output price inflation also eased in October.

“Currency weakness remained a key factor leading to higher costs. Meanwhile, higher prices for raw materials such as wheat were mentioned, alongside increased transportation costs,” it said.

Suppliers' delivery times lengthened in October following a first improvement in vendor performance for nine months during September, according to the survey.

However, the latest data signaled only a modest lengthening of lead times.

"Although rates of moderation in a range of key variables such as output, new orders and employment softened in October, the latest data showed that the Turkish manufacturing sector remained under pressure due to challenging demand conditions,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"On a more positive note, inflationary pressures eased again, at least reducing the impact of this particular headwind to growth,” Harker said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Iraqs positive steps in fight against terrorist group PKK

Erdoğan hails Iraq's 'positive steps' in fight against terrorist group PKK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hails Iraq's 'positive steps' in fight against terrorist group PKK

    Erdoğan hails Iraq's 'positive steps' in fight against terrorist group PKK

  2. Turkish manufacturing PMI rises in October: Survey

    Turkish manufacturing PMI rises in October: Survey

  3. Iraq's parliament elects new speaker to end nearly yearlong vacuum

    Iraq's parliament elects new speaker to end nearly yearlong vacuum

  4. Germany to close Iranian consulates over execution

    Germany to close Iranian consulates over execution

  5. CHP meets to map response after mayor’s arrest

    CHP meets to map response after mayor’s arrest
Recommended
Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025

Eurostar says Amsterdam to London link to resume in 2025
Boeing raises its offer to end strike, union to vote next week

Boeing raises its offer to end strike, union to vote next week
Apple, Amazon quarterly results beat expectations

Apple, Amazon quarterly results beat expectations

Some 3 million tourists visit Türkiye for shopping

Some 3 million tourists visit Türkiye for shopping
Coordination committee to be set up for Development Road Project

Coordination committee to be set up for Development Road Project
Türkiye AI summit discuss future of artificial intelligence

Türkiye AI summit discuss future of artificial intelligence
WORLD Iraqs parliament elects new speaker to end nearly yearlong vacuum

Iraq's parliament elects new speaker to end nearly yearlong vacuum

After a nearly yearlong vacuum, Iraq’s Parliament elected a new speaker on Oct. 31, selecting a prominent Sunni lawmaker who has a close relationship with Iran.

ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing PMI rises in October: Survey

Turkish manufacturing PMI rises in October: Survey

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased from 44.3 in September to 45.8 in October.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿