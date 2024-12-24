Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed developments in Syria with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in a phone call Monday, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

The two ministers also discussed the meetings they held in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Fidan said Sunday that his visit to Syria marked the beginning of a new and hopeful era for its people.

“Our priority for Syria is to ensure stability and security in the country, eliminate terrorism, reach national reconciliation, achieve economic development and create the conditions that will enable Syrians, who have been separated from their country for years, to return to their homeland,” he said.

During Sunday’s visit, Fidan held a joint news conference with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al Sharaa.