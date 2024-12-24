Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria

Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria

ANKARA
Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed developments in Syria with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in a phone call Monday, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

The two ministers also discussed the meetings they held in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Fidan said Sunday that his visit to Syria marked the beginning of a new and hopeful era for its people.

“Our priority for Syria is to ensure stability and security in the country, eliminate terrorism, reach national reconciliation, achieve economic development and create the conditions that will enable Syrians, who have been separated from their country for years, to return to their homeland,” he said.

During Sunday’s visit, Fidan held a joint news conference with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al Sharaa.

jordan ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish forces ‘neutralize 21 PKK terrorists

Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

    Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

  2. Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

    Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

  3. Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

    Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

  4. İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 51st anniversary of his passing

  5. CHP to rally against minimum wage hike

    CHP to rally against minimum wage hike
Recommended
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense
Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria
Turkish, German FMs to discuss post-Assad Syria

Turkish, German FMs to discuss post-Assad Syria
Erdoğan: End of the road near for PKK

Erdoğan: End of the road near for PKK
World leaders stress Türkiyes pivotal role in Syria

World leaders stress Türkiye's pivotal role in Syria
WORLD Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syria’s new authorities torched a large stockpile of drugs Dec. 25, including 1 million pills of captagon, whose industrial-scale production flourished under ousted president Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Sectoral confidence indices improve in December

Confidence across Türkiye's key economic sectors moved up in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿