Turkish, German FMs to discuss post-Assad Syria

ANKARA
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to travel to Ankara on Dec. 20 to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Syria with her Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

The talks will come as part of a diplomatic effort to address the implications of Bashar al-Assad’s ouster on Dec. 8. The regime's fall has ushered in a period of uncertainty in Syria, sparking popular jubilation but also concern about new turmoil.

Ahead of her visit, Baerbock said in a statement those who want peace in the region "must not undermine the territorial integrity of Syria."

Syria's future is "hanging by a thread," said Baerbock, who was also set to meet members of the large Syrian refugee community on her one-day visit.

The Turkish and German top diplomats met in Brussels on Dec. 4 to discuss critical developments in Syria, Gaza and Ukraine.

During their talks on the sidelines of the NATO meeting, Baerbock emphasized NATO's importance during uncertain times.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry, in a post on X, also described Türkiye as a “key player in the region” and stressed its “central role” in addressing the Syrian crisis.

