Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

ANKARA
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Ankara on Friday.

Fidan said during the meeting that Ankara expects Germany to be a key player in the European Union in reviving Türkiye-EU relations.

He highlighted the importance of establishing security and stability in Syria while supporting the country’s territorial integrity and political unity, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan emphasized the significance of conducting the transition process in Syria inclusively, respecting minorities, and ensuring voluntary and safe returns.

He also advocated for adopting a constructive approach toward Syria's reconstruction and called on the international community to provide necessary support for these efforts.

The minister reiterated Türkiye’s stance on the protection of all minorities in Syria and criticized the notion that the PKK/YPG represents Syrian Kurds as a "misconception."  

Message against exploitation by terror groups  

Fidan stressed to Baerbock that terror groups like PKK/YPG and ISIS/Daesh "must not be allowed" to exploit the situation in Syria. He underlined the necessity of PKK/YPG laying down arms and disbanding.

He added that safeguarding Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity requires the elimination of all terrorist elements, including PKK/YPG. He also underscored that Türkiye expects all allies to respect its security concerns.

Fidan called for developing alternatives to manage camps and prisons housing ISIS/Daesh members and urged third countries to accept their detained citizens and their families currently in Syria.  

Palestinian issue, Russia-Ukraine war

The minister called for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and urged the international community to work together to achieve an immediate cease-fire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to the region.

He also emphasized Türkiye's support for negotiations to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a "permanent end."

Highlighting a historic opportunity for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Fidan called on third parties to encourage the process fairly and impartially.

During her visit to Türkiye, Baerbock is accompanied by Tobias Lindner, minister of state, and the Federal Foreign Office’s special coordinator for Syria.

Fidan also separately received Tom Fletcher, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, in the Turkish capital.

