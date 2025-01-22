Turkish furniture sector continues to expand

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's furniture industry has catapulted onto the world stage, capturing a significant share of the global market, according to Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Istanbul Furniture Fair (IIFF), Bolat announced that Turkish furniture exports now account for 2 percent of the world's total, propelling the country to seventh place among global furniture exporters.

The IIFF, organized by the Federation of Furniture Associations (MOSFED), has transformed Istanbul into a furniture showcase spanning two of the city's largest exhibition centers, Istanbul's Expo Center and Tüyap Expo Center.

Bolat highlighted the industry's exponential growth, noting that furniture exports have skyrocketed from $250 million in 2002 to $4.5 billion today – an eighteenfold increase. "When we include wood products, forest products and paper, the sector's export volume reaches $8 billion," he said.

Looking ahead, the industry has set an ambitious target of $12 billion in exports. Bolat attributes this success to the sector's focus on "quality, design, workmanship and aesthetics."

The government's support for the industry is evident, with Bolat revealing that the Trade Ministry provided 87.5 million Turkish Liras in participation-booth support for last year's fair. This year, the ministry will subsidize 50 percent of the participation costs for over 1,000 companies.