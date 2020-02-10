Turkish foreign minister to visit Montenegro

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Montenegro on Tuesday, a statement by the foreign ministry said on Feb. 10.

“During the visit, all aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as opportunities for further enhancement of cooperation between Turkey and Montenegro, will be elaborated on and views on EU accession processes of both candidate countries, regional and international issues will be exchanged,” the statement read.

Turkey, which supports Montenegro's membership in the EU and NATO, was one of the first countries to recognize its independence in accordance with the importance it attaches to the peace and stability in the region.

Turkey considers Montenegro a friendly country, and the two states have a good bilateral relationship in terms of trade and cultural ties.

In close cooperation with Turkey, Montenegro also acts in solidarity on regional and international platforms. High-level visits and contacts between the two countries continue intensively and successfully.