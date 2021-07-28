Turkish foreign minister expresses support to Tunisian people

  • July 28 2021 08:57:28

Turkish foreign minister expresses support to Tunisian people

ANKARA
Turkish foreign minister expresses support to Tunisian people

The Turkish foreign minister expressed on July 27 Turkey's support to the Tunisian people following Sunday’s coup attempt.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone conversation with his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Çavuşoğlu stressed the importance Turkey attaches to Tunisia's stability and peace.

On Sunday, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed the government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, froze the parliament, and assumed the executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

The move was rejected by most of Tunisia’s parliamentary blocs, including Ennahda, Heart of Tunisia, the Dignity Coalition, and the People's Movement.

Following Saied’s decisions, Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi described the president's move as nothing but a "full-fledged coup" against the Tunisian constitution, revolution, and freedoms in the country.

Tunisia is seen as the only Arab country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among other Arab countries, including Egypt, Libya, and Yemen, that also witnessed popular revolutions that toppled the ruling regimes.

Diplomacy,

WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange
MOST POPULAR

  1. Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

    Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

  2. Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

    Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

  3. Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

    Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

  4. World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

    World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  5. Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants

    Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants
Recommended
Turkey, Angola agree to reach $500 mln trade volume: Erdoğan

Turkey, Angola agree to reach $500 mln trade volume: Erdoğan
Ankara condemns EU’s stance on partial opening of Varosha

Ankara condemns EU’s stance on partial opening of Varosha
Ankara criticizes Austrian leaders statement on Afghan refugees

Ankara criticizes Austrian leader's statement on Afghan refugees
New presidency in Turkish Cyprus first pillar of independent state: MHP leader

New presidency in Turkish Cyprus first pillar of independent state: MHP leader
Turkey expresses concern over developments in Tunisia

Turkey expresses concern over developments in Tunisia
Israeli president calls for closer cooperation with Turkey, regional countries

Israeli president calls for closer cooperation with Turkey, regional countries
WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is currently in a British prison.

ECONOMY Construction materials production picks up

Construction materials production picks up

Turkey’s construction materials production sector is benefitting from the country’s decision to ease most COVID-19-related restrictions, a regular survey by a trading group has shown.

SPORTS Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A 22-year-old taekwondo champ, who beat a neurological movement disorder in 2013 with hard work and dedication, has brought Turkey its first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.