Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 32 PKK terrorists in Iraq’s north

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 32 PKK terrorists in Iraq’s north

ANKARA
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 32 PKK terrorists in Iraq’s north

The Turkish security forces have “neutralized” 32 terrorists identified as operating on behalf of the PKK terrorist organization in various regions of northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on May 3.

The Turkish forces targeted the terrorists in the Haftanin, Gara, Hakurk and the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry disclosed in a written statement.

Praising the successful operation of the army, the ministry stated that the fight against terrorism will continue “until not a single terrorist remains in the region.’”

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022, the latest in the string of cross-border “Claw” offensives kicked off in 2019, to demolish terrorist lairs across Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara districts and prevent the formation of a terror corridor along Turkish borders.

pkk terrorists,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Non to English at the Paris Olympics, say French MPs

Non to English at the Paris Olympics, say French MPs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Non to English at the Paris Olympics, say French MPs

    Non to English at the Paris Olympics, say French MPs

  2. UK's Labour calls for general election

    UK's Labour calls for general election

  3. Ministry to support cinema projects with 35 mln liras in 2024

    Ministry to support cinema projects with 35 mln liras in 2024

  4. Meryl Streep to get Palme d'Or

    Meryl Streep to get Palme d'Or

  5. China's probe to explore Moon’s far side

    China's probe to explore Moon’s far side
Recommended
Air pollution not COVID vaccine behind rising heart attacks: Study

Air pollution not COVID vaccine behind rising heart attacks: Study
Designer plans cartoon to introduce Türkiye’s ancient cities to kids

Designer plans cartoon to introduce Türkiye’s ancient cities to kids
Women become breadwinners with hand-sewn balls in Burdur

Women become breadwinners with hand-sewn balls in Burdur
Restoration team ‘checks pulse’ of 170-year-old building

Restoration team ‘checks pulse’ of 170-year-old building
Capital district bans signs in foreign languages

Capital district bans signs in foreign languages
Erdoğan to pay return visit to CHP following talks with Özel

Erdoğan to pay return visit to CHP following talks with Özel
WORLD Non to English at the Paris Olympics, say French MPs

Non to English at the Paris Olympics, say French MPs

Having long battled the creeping use of English in advertising, music and film, French MPs have declared a new struggle: Keeping their home Olympics this year free from anglicisms.
ECONOMY Ministry to support cinema projects with 35 mln liras in 2024

Ministry to support cinema projects with 35 mln liras in 2024

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced its support for various cinema projects in 2024, spanning script and dialog writing, short film production, short animation film production and domestic film screenings.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿