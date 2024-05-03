Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 32 PKK terrorists in Iraq’s north

ANKARA

The Turkish security forces have “neutralized” 32 terrorists identified as operating on behalf of the PKK terrorist organization in various regions of northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on May 3.

The Turkish forces targeted the terrorists in the Haftanin, Gara, Hakurk and the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry disclosed in a written statement.

Praising the successful operation of the army, the ministry stated that the fight against terrorism will continue “until not a single terrorist remains in the region.’”

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022, the latest in the string of cross-border “Claw” offensives kicked off in 2019, to demolish terrorist lairs across Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara districts and prevent the formation of a terror corridor along Turkish borders.