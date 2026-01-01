Türkiye to keep pressure on terror groups in 2026, says defense minister

Türkiye to keep pressure on terror groups in 2026, says defense minister

ANKARA
Türkiye to keep pressure on terror groups in 2026, says defense minister

National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Wednesday that Türkiye would not allow any terrorist organization — including the PKK/YPG and SDF — to continue operating in the region or “impose any kind of new reality in the field.”

Güler made the remarks during a visit to the Artillery and Missile School Command in Ankara’s Polatlı district on New Year’s Eve, accompanied by senior military officials.

He said operations carried out in 2025 had “significantly restricted” the mobility of terrorist groups inside Türkiye and across its borders, weakening their access to shelter, logistics and recruitment.

“These achievements have laid the groundwork for launching the goal of a ‘Terror-Free Türkiye’,” he said, paying tribute to soldiers killed or wounded in the fight.

Güler said Ankara would continue counterterrorism efforts “with prudence and responsibility,” in coordination with relevant institutions and in close dialogue with Syria’s administration.

He also called on the SDF to fulfil its obligations under the March 10 agreement.

The minister also warned against unilateral actions in Cyprus, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Türkiye would not allow any fait accompli “despite Türkiye.”

Güler said the Turkish Armed Forces continue to contribute to security missions in multiple countries, citing deployments ranging from Azerbaijan to Libya and Somalia.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces into state institutions, reaffirming Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting divisionç

Syrian authorities have accused the SDF of failing to meet the terms of the deal in the months that followed, while Turkish officials have repeatedly stressed the group must comply.

Ankara says the SDF is dominated by the YPG, which it views as the Syrian branch of the PKK. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

    Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

  2. Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

    Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

  3. Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

    Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

  4. Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

    Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

  5. Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

    Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients
Recommended
Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone
Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives
Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe
Baby’s suspicious death leads to arrest of parents, grandparents

Baby’s suspicious death leads to arrest of parents, grandparents
Türkiye braces for avalanche risk as deep freeze hits

Türkiye braces for avalanche risk as deep freeze hits
Konya to launch early warning system against sinkhole risk

Konya to launch early warning system against sinkhole risk
Türkiye hits all-time high in fisheries production

Türkiye hits all-time high in fisheries production
WORLD Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Saudi-backed forces in Yemen's Hadramawt province launched an operation to "peacefully" take back military sites on Jan. 2 after a sweeping advance by UAE-supported separatists raised fears of a major confrontation.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿