Traditional Turkish card weaving aims to reach new generations

SAMSUN

In the northern province of Samsun, a chance encounter with a poster helped transform the life of 58-year-old retired homemaker Rabia Takış, who has since dedicated herself to preserving "çarpana" — a traditional Turkish card-weaving technique dating back to Central Asia.

Sixteen years ago, Takış enrolled in a knitting course at a public education center where she was introduced to "çarpana," a narrow-band weaving method once used by Turkic communities in tents, baskets, animal harnesses and baby carriers.

Each pattern and motif, created by turning small cards threaded with yarn, conveys a distinct emotion or story.

Following encouragement from her peers, Takış completed a two-year decorative handicrafts program at an institute, further refining her skills.

She later taught courses at public education centers and now continues her work from home, producing woven bracelets, necklaces and decorative pieces.

Takış said "çarpana" holds deep personal meaning for her, allowing her to connect with the past. She recalled being inspired by her grandmother’s handicrafts during childhood, watching her dye yarns, knit and weave.

Describing "çarpana" as a demanding art that requires concentration and precision, Takış said even the smallest mistake can alter an entire design.

“Each motif has a story. I weave by feeling and living that meaning,” she said.

Her goal, she added, is to pass this ancient, nearly forgotten craft on to younger generations by adapting its spirit to the present day.