Massive Istanbul march draws 520,000 in solidarity with Gaza

Around 520,000 people gathered early on Jan. 1 at Istanbul’s Galata Bridge for a large-scale march in support of Palestinians, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip after two years of Israeli attacks.

The demonstration, organized by more than 400 civil society organizations and led by the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA), was held under the slogan, “We won’t cower, we won’t stay silent, we won’t forget Palestine.”

Participants called for an end to the Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territory.

Crowds convened at major mosques across Istanbul ahead of dawn prayers, many carrying Turkish and Palestinian flags as a show of solidarity.

Despite freezing temperatures, turnout was substantial and extensive security measures were in place.

Following the morning prayer, demonstrators marched on foot to Galata Bridge, joined by ministers, senior officials and other dignitaries listed in the state protocol.

A large banner of “Hanzala,” the iconic figure created by late Palestinian cartoonist Naji al-Ali and closely linked to the Palestinian cause, was displayed on a building behind the main press platform.

Speaking to reporters during the march, Bilal Erdoğan, member of TÜGVA’s High Advisory Board and son of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said the new year had started with prayers for Palestine, emphasizing the spiritual significance of gathering at mosques on the first morning of the year.

"What is happening in Gaza is a genocide. This genocide is not carried out solely with tens of thousands of tons of bombs. It is also being carried out through starvation, thirst, exposure to cold and the obstruction of humanitarian aid.”

“We are praying for the oppressed in Palestine, commemorating our martyrs, and hoping that 2026 brings blessings for our nation and for the oppressed Palestinians,” he said.

Bilal Erdoğan also highlighted the growing participation in the annual event, noting that it reflects strong shared values across Turkish society.

Istanbul previously hosted the march in 2024 and 2025, each year drawing around 450,000 participants, including representatives from more than 300 NGOs.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, speaking to the press during the march, described the gathering as historic.

“The crowd is immense. All Istanbul residents have come together on the Galata Bridge to send a call for human rights and justice to the world. They are showing how the Palestinian cause should be defended,” Tunç said.

Ahead of the event, the chairpersons of Beşiktaş, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, along with Fenerbahçe board member Ertan Torunoğulları, publicly voiced their support for the march. Several other sports clubs also issued calls encouraging public participation.

