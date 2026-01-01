'Döner,' 'lahmacun,' 'simit' lead food orders in Türkiye in 2025

ISTANBUL
Turkish leading online food delivery platform Yemeksepeti has revealed that "döner," thinly sliced meat roasted on a vertical rotisserie, "lahmacun," thin flatbread topped with spiced minced meat, and "simit," crisp sesame-encrusted bread ring, were Türkiye’s most popular food choices in 2025.

By examining ordering patterns across days, months and culinary preferences, Yemeksepeti mapped what it described as users’ “order rhythm” throughout the year.

The data showed that "döner" retained its position as the most preferred cuisine nationwide. It was followed closely by kebab varieties, as well as global favorites such as burgers and pizza.

City-level figures revealed notable local preferences. In Istanbul and the western province of İzmir, classic items like "lahmacun" were frequently accompanied by complementary staples such as "mercimek corbası) lentil soup and "ayran," a traditional yoghurt-based drink.

In İzmir, "ayran" appeared multiple times on the list in different serving sizes, while in Istanbul, lentil soup ranked among the most frequently ordered items.

Yemeksepeti also introduced a personalized “2025 enjoyment summary,” allowing users to review their own ordering habits through their accounts.

The platform recorded its first order of 2025 in the southern city of Adana. In line with local tradition, the order consisted of Adana kebab, a spicy minced-meat dish closely associated with the city.

In the grocery delivery category, "simit," mineral water and chocolate ranked among the most ordered products. Drinking water, baked goods and carbonated beverages were also frequently added to baskets, while snacks stood out as the dominant product category overall.

Beyond familiar favorites, users also showed curiosity for unconventional items. Gourmet food orders included options such as pear-topped pizza and sun-dried sweet pepper paste, while non-food grocery orders featured products ranging from silicone chocolate molds to purple shampoo.

According to the data, Saturdays were the busiest ordering days of the year, and May was the month with the highest overall order volume.

On average, users across Türkiye ordered from around seven different restaurants over the year, expanding their personal “flavor maps.”

 

