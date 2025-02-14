Turkish FM to attend Munich conference, meet counterparts

Turkish FM to attend Munich conference, meet counterparts

ANKARA
Turkish FM to attend Munich conference, meet counterparts

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the Munich Security Conference this weekend as the annual gathering will focus on the growing divide between the United States and Europe over NATO burden sharing and the Ukraine peace process.

A written statement by the Foreign Ministry informed that Fidan will be in Germany to attend the two-day conference between Feb. 14 and 16.

According to the MSC agenda, Fidan will take part on Feb. 15 in a special session on Syria under the title of “New Dawn for Damascus: Prospects for Syria’s Transition,” along with Syria’s Foreign Minister Hasan Al-Shaibani, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud as well as the U.N. special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with a number of foreign ministers and other senior officials over global and regional developments.

According to the diplomatic sources, Fidan was scheduled to meet British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezanu, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. The Fidan-Rubio meetings are the first high-level exchange between Türkiye and the U.S. since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.

In the meantime, Fidan exchanged a phone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Feb. 14, sources stated. The two ministers discussed the recent developments in Gaza amid a difficult and fragile truce between Israel and Hamas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

    Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

  2. Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

    Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

  3. Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

    Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

  4. Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

    Syrian migrant drama opens Berlin film festival

  5. Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco

    Parade of flavors in Cathedral of Flamenco
Recommended
Erdoğan says US on wrong track in Gaza

Erdoğan says US 'on wrong track' in Gaza
No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan
Türkiye to attend Syria conference in Paris

Türkiye to attend Syria conference in Paris
President Erdoğan in Malaysia for official visit

President Erdoğan in Malaysia for official visit
Cypriot leaders accept to meet for UN-led talks

Cypriot leaders accept to meet for UN-led talks
Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
WORLD Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas transfers Israeli hostages to Red Cross in latest Gaza swap

Hamas handed three Israeli hostages over to the Red Cross on Saturday in an exchange that is also set to see the release of 369 Palestinians from Israeli custody, the latest such swap under an ongoing truce deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rise despite EU’s recession concerns

Türkiye’s exports to Europe rose 7.1% year-on-year in January, totaling $10.3 billion, despite the economic stagnation and recession concerns of the EU, according to Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) data, compiled by Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿