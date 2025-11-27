Turkish films to meet audiences in Helsinki

ISTANBUL

The Finnish capital will host three days of Turkish cinema starting this week as the sixth Helsinki Turkish Film Days returns, supported by Türkiye’s General Directorate of Cinema.

The event, which brings select examples of Turkish cinema to international audiences, will welcome film enthusiasts for the sixth time at the Kino K13 theater in the Katajanokka district.

The festival will open today with “Hemme’nin Öldüğü Günlerden Biri” (One of the Days Hemme Dies), directed by Murat Fıratoğlu, Türkiye’s official submission for the 2025 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Screenings will be free of charge until Nov. 29 and feature a curated selection of recent Turkish films that have attracted international attention.

Among the ministry-supported titles is Vuslat Saraçoğlu’s “Bildiğin Gibi Değil” (Not As You Know It), which premiered at the Vienna International Film Festival and collected multiple awards at the 43rd Istanbul Film Festival, including Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Editing.

Ensar Altay’s “Kanto,” also supported by the ministry, made its world premiere at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival and its Türkiye premiere at the 62nd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival.

Doğuş Algün’s “Ölü Mevsim” (Unfruitful Times), another ministry-backed production, premiered at the 31st Adana Golden Boll Film Festival, where it became the most awarded film with six prizes in five categories.

Q&A sessions with the directors will follow each screening.

Events of this kind, which have contributed significantly to the growing international momentum of Turkish cinema and television in recent years, not only strengthen cultural ties between the two countries but also expand the global reach of Turkish productions.