Turkish executive appointed to top post

ISTANBUL

With the strategic merger of NielsenIQ, the world's leading information services and consumer intelligence company, and GfK, one of the world's leading research companies, Didem Şekerel Erdoğan has been promoted to NIQ (NielsenIQ + GfK) Türkiye General Manager and NielsenIQ Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa E-commerce Regional Vice President.

Erdoğan, in addition to her role as General Manager of NIQ Türkiye, has taken charge of a broad cross-continental responsibility, covering more than 40 countries in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In a statement, Erdoğan said that in today's fast-changing world, data analytics is very important to monitor and evaluate the market to approach it strategically

“Our clients’ satisfaction is our top priority and we continue our work in this direction,” she said

“In my new role in this business, which I am passionate about, I am ready to work for innovative solutions and sustainable successes, to design and shape not only today but also the future.”