Turkish executive appointed to top post

Turkish executive appointed to top post

ISTANBUL
Turkish executive appointed to top post

With the strategic merger of NielsenIQ, the world's leading information services and consumer intelligence company, and GfK, one of the world's leading research companies, Didem Şekerel Erdoğan has been promoted to NIQ (NielsenIQ + GfK) Türkiye General Manager and NielsenIQ Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa E-commerce Regional Vice President.

Erdoğan, in addition to her role as General Manager of NIQ Türkiye, has taken charge of a broad cross-continental responsibility, covering more than 40 countries in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In a statement, Erdoğan said that in today's fast-changing world, data analytics is very important to monitor and evaluate the market to approach it strategically

“Our clients’ satisfaction is our top priority and we continue our work in this direction,” she said

“In my new role in this business, which I am passionate about, I am ready to work for innovative solutions and sustainable successes, to design and shape not only today but also the future.”

nielsen, executive, top post,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

    Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

  2. Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

    Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

  3. New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities

    New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities

  4. Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

    Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

  5. Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror

    Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror
Recommended
Türkiyes ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Türkiye's ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months
Chinas robotaxi fleet sparks concern, wonder

China's 'robotaxi' fleet sparks concern, wonder
Myanmar to pump $100 mln into easing fuel shortage

Myanmar to pump $100 mln into easing fuel shortage
Widodo touts economic success in final state address

Widodo touts economic success in final state address
Vestel to upgrade flight information displays at Istanbul Airport

Vestel to upgrade flight information displays at Istanbul Airport
Asian markets surge on strong US consumer data

Asian markets surge on strong US consumer data
WORLD Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan said Friday it had confirmed a case of mpox, a day after Sweden recorded the first infection outside of Africa involving a new, more dangerous strain of the virus that has killed hundreds in the DR Congo.
ECONOMY Türkiyes ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Türkiye's ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Turkish ports handled 313.3 million tons of cargo in the first seven months of this year, up 2.7 percent from last year, and 7.9 million TEUs of containers, marking a 9.5 percent increase.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿