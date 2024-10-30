Turkish envoy to UN announces joint letter urging arms embargo on Israel

NEW YORK
Türkiye’s permanent representative to the U.N. announced Tuesday that Türkiye, along with a coalition of key nations, has issued a joint letter calling for a halt to arms transfers to Israel.

Addressing an open debate on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question,” Ahmet Yıldız emphasized that Israel has pushed the region to the brink of an all-out war with unprecedented war crimes.

"We make this collective call for immediate steps to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as stipulated in General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24 of 18 September 2024," he said.

"This is essential to end Israel’s illegal occupation, deter further violations against civilians in Gaza and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as in Lebanon, and prevent further regional escalation."

Urging all countries to remain on the "right side of history" and join the collective initiative, Yıldız stressed that "the bloodshed has to stop."

Israel's UNRWA legislation

 

Türkiye condemns the Israeli Knesset's passing of laws to ban the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from operating in Israel, Yıldız said.

"The bills are targeting the agency and the Palestine refugees by halting the lifesaving services of UNRWA. The main target is the refugee status itself. This legislation is a clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international law," he said.

Yıldız also condemned Israel's attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), adding it is "imperative that the agency fulfils its mandate.”

He noted that Israel’s actions are also increasing tensions with Lebanon, Syria and Iran and urged the U.N. Security Council to "use all the tools at its discretion" and to demand an immediate cease-fire, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and adherence to international law and to ensure compliance.

