Turkish defense sector ‘unique opportunity for NATO’

Turkish defense sector ‘unique opportunity for NATO’

WASHINGTON
Turkish defense sector ‘unique opportunity for NATO’

The Turkish defense industry infrastructure is now ready to meet the needs of not only Türkiye but also its allies, the head of the Defense Industries Presidency has stated.

In a post on his social media account, Haluk Görgün said the Turkish defense industry participated in the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum, which took place as part of the NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government in Washington, D.C.

He noted that the Turkish delegation continued to hold important meetings and negotiations at the forum, which was organized with the aim of further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense.

"As Türkiye, we consider these meetings and forums, which will create important opportunities to further strengthen the capabilities of our country and our allies, as very important,” Görgün said.

“Our defense industry infrastructure, which we have built with great sacrifices as a result of the impact of our geography and historical lessons learned over the years, is ready to meet the needs not only of our country but also of our allies. Our defense industrial workforce offers a unique opportunity for NATO in terms of both quality and cost,” he added.

Görgün emphasized that Türkiye is a "great and respected" member of NATO.

"Our defense industry, the rising star of our strengthening Türkiye, will continue to maintain its presence at the most strategic points in the most powerful way. I hope that the summit will be a blessing for all mankind, especially for our country."

The Turkish defense industry has exported 230 products to 185 countries over the past 10 years, The industry’s exports stood at only $248 million in 2002, steadily climbing up to $4.36 billion in 2022.

Four Turkish companies, Aselsan, Baykar, TUSAŞ and Roketsan, are on SIPRI’s top 100 defense companies list.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK

Türkiye's industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK

    Türkiye's industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK

  2. Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

    Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

  3. Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

    Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

  4. Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

    Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

  5. Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad

    Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad
Recommended
Türkiyes industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK

Türkiye's industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK
Audi mulls closing Brussels plant as EV demand falters

Audi mulls closing Brussels plant as EV demand falters
Türkiyes unemployment at 8.4 pct in May

Türkiye's unemployment at 8.4 pct in May
Methanol-powered ship to set sail for Europes first green route

Methanol-powered ship to set sail for Europe's first 'green' route
Denmark to introduce worlds first livestock carbon tax

Denmark to introduce world's first livestock carbon tax
South Korea Samsung union declares indefinite strike

South Korea Samsung union declares 'indefinite' strike
WORLD Baldwin trial hears actor broke cardinal safety rules

Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

Alec Baldwin was accused of violating basic gun safety rules and playing "make-believe" with a deadly weapon, as the Hollywood star's trial for involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on the set of Western movie "Rust" began Wednesday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Lamine Yamal has dazzled at Euro 2024 but it was on July 9 night in Munich he came of age with a sensational strike against France to fire Spain into the final with a 2-1 victory.
﻿