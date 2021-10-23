Turkish defense minister says he had 'positive' meeting with Greek counterpart

  • October 23 2021 11:56:40

Turkish defense minister says he had 'positive' meeting with Greek counterpart

ANKARA
Turkish defense minister says he had positive meeting with Greek counterpart

Turkey’s defense minister said he had a "positive" meeting with his Greek counterpart in Brussels, on the sidelines of a gathering of their NATO colleagues.

"We had a positive and constructive meeting with the Greek defense minister (Nikos Panagiotopoulos)," Hulusi Akar told reporters late on Oct. 22.

"We expect to see the positive results of this meeting in the coming days."

He reiterated that provocative actions and rhetoric that ramp up tensions between the two nations "would not be beneficial."

On Greece's defense pact with France reached earlier this month, Akar said that since all three countries are members of NATO, such alliances threaten to “harm both NATO and bilateral relations and undermine trust."

In recent years Turkey and Greece have been at loggerheads on such issues as a fair demarcation of maritime boundaries and energy resources and Athens’ militarization of Aegean islands in violation of longstanding treaties.

On Turkey's project to upgrade its F-16 jet fleet, Akar said that technical work has been started for both the supply of Block 70 Viper F-16s from the US and the modernization of some jets it already owns.

"The strengthening of Turkey and the Turkish Armed Forces also means the strengthening of NATO defense," he argued.

Saying that Turkey is on the alert for PKK/YPG terrorist attacks in northern Syria, near its southern border, Akar added that Turkey's presence in the area’s Idlib region is "important.”

"Our presence there prevents massacres by the (Assad) regime," he said. "Preventing this also stops a wave of migration and radicalization."

The Idlib de-escalation zone was forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

Akar also said that during their meeting, the NATO defense chiefs had discussed issues of deterrence, regional and global developments – especially Afghanistan – and the challenges of climate change.

F16, Diplomacy, f35,

TURKEY Turkish defense minister says he had positive meeting with Greek counterpart

Turkish defense minister says he had 'positive' meeting with Greek counterpart
MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia’s Göreme ranks third on world’s best towns list

    Cappadocia’s Göreme ranks third on world’s best towns list

  2. Turkey denounces 'unwarranted' addition to FATF grey list

    Turkey denounces 'unwarranted' addition to FATF grey list

  3. Disinformation on social media threatens democracy: Erdoğan

    Disinformation on social media threatens democracy: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish court awards woman with custody of 2 cats in landmark verdict

    Turkish court awards woman with custody of 2 cats in landmark verdict

  5. Experts gather to examine deteriorated Greek Orphanage on Istanbul island

    Experts gather to examine deteriorated Greek Orphanage on Istanbul island
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President

Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President
Turkish, South Korean foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties

Turkish, South Korean foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties
Turkey to stand by Libya in its journey for stability: Official

Turkey to stand by Libya in its journey for stability: Official
Turkish defense chief meets counterparts in Brussels

Turkish defense chief meets counterparts in Brussels
Turkish foreign minister speaks with Iranian, UAE counterparts

Turkish foreign minister speaks with Iranian, UAE counterparts
Turkish, Libyan officials discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Turkish, Libyan officials discuss strengthening bilateral relations
WORLD ’Monument’ Merkel gets standing ovation at last EU summit

’Monument’ Merkel gets standing ovation at last EU summit

European leaders gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel a standing ovation on Oct. 22 at her last EU summit after a 16-year reign that helped guide the bloc through major ups and downs.
ECONOMY Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

U.S. tech firm Apple's CEO Tim Cook announced on Oct. 22 the opening of a new store in Turkish metropolitan Istanbul’s Bağdat Avenue.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

Fenerbahçe draw with Antwerp in Europa League

Turkish side Fenerbahçe were held to a 2-2 draw by Antwerp on Oct. 21 in a Group D match of the Europa League.