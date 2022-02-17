Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands

  • February 17 2022 11:46:00

Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands

BRUSSELS
Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Feb. 16 attended NATO meetings in Brussels amid a crisis between the Alliance and Russia over the latter’s military build-up in eastern Ukraine. Akar also had a bilateral meeting with his Greek counterpart after a fresh debate between the two neighbors over the status of the Aegean islands.

NATO defense ministers discussed plans to strengthen the southeastern wing of the alliance, including the deployment of a battle group in Romania and battleships in the Black Sea region.

Western states are engaged in one of the deepest crises with Russia in decades, as Moscow wants to stop the former Soviet neighbor from ever joining NATO.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Turkish defense minister met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Akar also separately met with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, North Macedonian Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska, Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks and Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.

The meeting of Akar with his Greek counterpart comes at a time when tensions between Ankara and Athens heightened over a war of words as Turkey accuses her neighbors of arming the Aegean islands that must be kept demilitarized according to international law.

Turkey blames Athens for continued provocations in the Aegean Sea and inflammatory rhetoric and actions. The latest of such moves came from Greek Deputy Defense Minister Nicholas Hardalias, who paid visits to the islands nearest to the Turkish coasts with demilitarized status.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in a strong reaction to the Greek moves, stressed the sovereignty of these islands could be challenged if Greece continues to violate 1923-dated Lausanne and 1947-dated Paris conventions which strictly ban the armament of certain islands close to Turkey.

Greece has complained about Çavuşoğlu’s statement by writing a letter to the U.N. Security Council, while an EU spokesman criticized the Turkish foreign minister’s statement. Greece has intensified its armament efforts in the past years and signed comprehensive security deals with France and other regional governments.

Senior officials from Turkey and Greece will hold the 64th round of exploratory talks on Feb. 22 in Athens, a dialogue mechanism that has been running since the early 2000s, amid the ongoing quarrel.

TURKEY Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands

Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands
MOST POPULAR

  1. Top five Turkish canyons listed

    Top five Turkish canyons listed

  2. President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

    President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

  3. ‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts

    ‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts

  4. World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

    World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

  5. Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

    Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish FM holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over phone

Turkish FM holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over phone
Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM
Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9

Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9
Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey
Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row
WORLD Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 94 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis. But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud
ECONOMY Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Around 79 million vehicles passed through the Eurasia (Avrasya) Tunnel, the first ever road tunnel connecting Europe and Asia underneath the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu on Feb. 15.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.