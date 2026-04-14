Turkish defense minister in Qatar amid regional crisis

ANKARA

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has paid an official visit to Qatar to demonstrate solidarity as regional tensions escalate following the breakdown of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

“The risk of escalation in our region still exists. However, although fragile, we value the ceasefire and hope it will be permanent, primarily to ensure regional security and establish economic stability,” Güler said in an address to the Turkish troops stationed in Qatar on April 13.

Türkiye has a comprehensive military base in Qatar with naval and air forces as part of a strategic partnership between the two countries. In Doha, Güler met Qatari officials and discussed both bilateral security ties and regional developments.

Permanent stability in the region will also impact the global security climate, Güler said, stressing that “Türkiye continues to pursue an approach aiming to de-escalate and promote stability and peace. The missions performed by all our elements here constitute one of the strongest reflections of this strategic approach in the field.”

Güler praised the rapid development of ties between Türkiye and Qatar, recalling that a Turkish command has served the interests of both nations in Doha since 2017. He also recalled that one Turkish soldier and two technicians, along with four Qatari nationals, were killed in a chopper accident in March. Güler said this tragic incident has further deepened ties between the two countries.

“The sensitive developments in the region have once again confirmed the vital importance of our presence in our friendly country, Qatar,” he stated.

“Particularly, the war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran has turned into a security crisis that impacts the entire region. Qatar, during this process and due to its strategic location, was directly impacted by these developments and was subject to various threats and missiles,” he said.

He also praised Qatar’s balanced and firm position, which he credited with helping to stabilize the region during the ongoing crisis.