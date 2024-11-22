Turkish defense company to empower Pakistani army

ANKARA

The Turkish defense industry is set to strengthen Pakistan’s army by establishing production facilities, as a growing number of countries prioritize domestic manufacturing of defense products amid escalating global conflicts.

Turkish defense firms are in high demand for their reliable design and production capabilities, one of which is Repkon, based in Istanbul.

Repkon will establish a highly automated turnkey production line for 155-millimeter artillery production, as well as an explosive filling line in Pakistan, capable of producing 120,000 units per year.

Repkon previously signed a deal with the U.S. Defense Department to establish 155-mm artillery shell production lines in Texas and has now entered into a similar agreement with Pakistan’s Wah Industries Limited (WIL).

Repkon offers innovative solutions in the metal forming sector, and the firm has been attracting interest both in Türkiye and worldwide with its strategic defense, aerospace and space industries products and its capabilities in installing production lines.

WIL operates as a contractor under the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), producing a range of weapons, ammunition and military-grade hardware for the Pakistan Armed Forces and international clients. Pakistan's stringent military standards enable the country to export to several nations.

Meanwhile, with a contingent of around 30 companies, Türkiye had the largest representation in the biannual four-day fair "IDEAS 2024," which concluded on Nov. 22.

Since its inception in 2002, the 12th edition of the exhibition has grown into a key event in Pakistan's rapidly expanding defense industry.