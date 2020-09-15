Turkish defense chief receives Libyan navy commander

  • September 15 2020 08:53:57

Turkish defense chief receives Libyan navy commander

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish defense chief receives Libyan navy commander

Turkey's defense minister on Sept. 14 received the commander of Libya's naval forces in the capital Ankara, said the Turkish Defense Ministry.

According to a statement, in his meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Abdul Hakim Abu Hawliyeh, Hulusi Akar said Turkey stood by Libya's legitimate government, which is recognized by the U.N., to ensure peace and lasting stability in the North African country.

Akar reiterated that Ankara would continue its military and security training and consultancy efforts with Libya, with which Turkey has 500 years of common history and historical fraternal ties, the statement said.

"Libya belongs to Libyans," said Akar, stressing that Turkey supports an independent and sovereign Libya with territorial integrity and political unity.

Last November, Turkey and Libya signed a security and military cooperation agreement.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country's new government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces.

The UN recognizes the Libyan government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority, as Tripoli battles warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias. Turkey also supports the legitimate government in Tripoli.

This March, the government launched Operation Peace Storm against Haftar to counter Haftar's attacks on the capital Tripoli, and recently liberated strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase and the city of Tarhuna, Haftar's final stronghold in western Libya.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s resort town welcomes ultra-luxury yachts

    Turkey’s resort town welcomes ultra-luxury yachts

  2. The widening rift in Turkish Cyprus

    The widening rift in Turkish Cyprus

  3. Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

    Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

  4. Main opposition CHP says return of Oruç Reis to Antalya is ‘concession’

    Main opposition CHP says return of Oruç Reis to Antalya is ‘concession’

  5. Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike

    Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike
Recommended
Turkish agency distributes 400 tons of wheat in Lebanon

Turkish agency distributes 400 tons of wheat in Lebanon
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss eastern Med

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss eastern Med

Turkish seismic vessel returns for maintenance: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkish seismic vessel returns for maintenance: FM Çavuşoğlu
Greek PM says Athens ready to talk with Ankara if tension eased

Greek PM says Athens 'ready to talk' with Ankara if tension eased
Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots
Greece violates intl agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister
WORLD China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November: Official

China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November: Official

Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
ECONOMY Short-term allowance beneficiaries drop to 1.2 million

Short-term allowance beneficiaries drop to 1.2 million

The number of employees benefiting from the short-term working scheme decreased to 1.2 million in August, down from 1.7 million in July and 2.5 million in June, when the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic were eased.
SPORTS Defending champs Başakşehir start new season with loss

Defending champs Başakşehir start new season with loss

Reigning champions Medipol Başakşehir on Sept. 14 started the 2020-2021 Turkish Süper Lig season with a shocking defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Atakaş Hatayspor.