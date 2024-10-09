Turkish Cypriots will 'not be brought to their knees' by restrictions: Tatar

ANKARA

Turkish Cypriots will "not be brought to their knees" by imposed restrictions and have forged their own path with distinct language, religion, culture, and resilience, announced Ersin Tatar, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), on Tuesday, addressing the U.N., European Union, and other parties.

"They will not bring us to our knees with restrictions like direct flight bans, trade bans, contact bans, and sports embargoes," Tatar said during an exhibition at Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University marking the 50th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation.

In his address, Tatar shared historical insights about Cyprus, noting that during the Ottoman period, Greeks lived peacefully on the island for 350 uninterrupted years.

He highlighted that Cyprus was under British rule from 1923 to 1960 and pointed out the risk posed by the presence of two British sovereign bases.

Tatar praised Türkiye's unwavering support for Turkish Cypriots and described the Greeks' preparations with Greece in the Beşparmak Mountains before the Cyprus Peace Operation, which helped shape the current geopolitical situation.

He spoke of the prolonged struggle for a federal solution on the island, lamenting the unilateral acceptance of South Cyprus into the EU, which, he argued, has complicated the Cyprus issue.

Tatar emphasized the TRNC's pivot towards the Turkic world and asserted that Turkish Cypriots would safeguard the natural resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He stressed the necessity of lifting embargoes on the TRNC.

"The policy we are pursuing is a two-state policy. This is important because the Turkish state in the north is independent and sovereign. In the Blue Homeland, we discuss a geography where we have greater rights and entitlements, alongside Türkiye, regarding maritime jurisdictions, territorial waters, airspace, and various exclusive economic zones."

Tatar underscored that the right of Turkish Cypriots to maintain their state is a fundamental human right. He expressed their resolve to defend their state, responding to critics by stating, "I have 85 million people of Türkiye behind me."

Following his address, Tatar engaged with attendees by signing books.