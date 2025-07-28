Turkish crypto exchange head detained on drug, attempted murder charges

ISTANBUL
Turkish cryptocurrency exchange ICRYPEX Chair Gökalp İçer has been detained in Istanbul on charges of “procuring drugs” and “attempted murder with probable intent,” according to a statement by Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation was launched after a victim identified only as G.Ç. was hospitalized in intensive care due to suspected drug use.

Authorities say İçer is accused of supplying the narcotic substance that allegedly endangered the victim’s life.

The prosecutor’s office noted that G.Ç. remains in critical condition, and an official investigation is ongoing.

Founded by İçer in April 2018, ICRYPEX operates as a Türkiye-based digital currency trading platform. The company has expanded internationally, with offices in London, Toronto and Dubai.

The platform has also actively sought to grow its presence in Latin America and South Africa, aiming to become a global crypto exchange.

