Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss steps to improve bilateral ties

  • July 14 2021 07:00:00

Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss steps to improve bilateral ties

ANKARA
Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss steps to improve bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 13 held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss steps to improve bilateral relations.

Erdoğan and Xi discussed the steps that will improve bilateral relations, particularly in trade, investment, energy, transportation and health, and regional developments, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Highlighting that there is a wide potential for cooperation between the two countries in all areas of the regional and global economy and diplomacy, Erdoğan said the High-Level Joint Working Group will give great impetus to the cooperation between the two countries.

Erdoğan said that they would like to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China in a manner worthy of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

Expressing Turkey's respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he underlined the importance for Turkey of Uyghur Turks living in prosperity, freedom, and peace as equal citizens of China. 

Uyghurs make up around 45% of population in Xinjiang autonomous territory and have long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious, and economic discrimination.

Up to 1 million people, or about 7% of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, have been incarcerated in an expanding network of “political re-education” camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

president erdogan, Uighurs,

TURKEY Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended
MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

    CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

  2. Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

    Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

  3. Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

    Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

  4. Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

    Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

  5. Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

    Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray
Recommended
Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club

Turkey summons Greek envoy to protest ill-treatment meted out to football club
Turkish, Italian defense ministers discuss security issues

Turkish, Italian defense ministers discuss security issues
Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey
Turkey keeping watch over potential migrant influx from Afghanistan: Defense Minister

Turkey keeping watch over potential migrant influx from Afghanistan: Defense Minister
Turkish, Israeli presidents agree to continue dialogue

Turkish, Israeli presidents agree to continue dialogue
Erdoğan is an important leader, says Greek foreign minister

'Erdoğan is an important leader,' says Greek foreign minister
WORLD Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Hundreds of people protested in Georgia on July 12 for a second day in a row, demanding the government of the ex-Soviet nation resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters.

ECONOMY Aselsan keeps its place among top 50 defense companies

Aselsan keeps its place among top 50 defense companies

Turkey’s top defense company Aselsan has been placed 48th in Defense News Top 100 list for 2020 with $2.2 billion in revenues.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 