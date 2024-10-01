Turkish banking sector maintains ‘strong’ capital structure, says EBRD

Turkish banking sector maintains ‘strong’ capital structure, says EBRD

ISTANBUL
Turkish banking sector maintains ‘strong’ capital structure, says EBRD

The Turkish banking sector maintains its “strong” capital structure despite fluctuations in the profitability of banks, Francis Malige, financial institutions managing director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Malige said the EBRD has long-standing partnerships with Turkish banks, and the agreements they sign with them have recently been on the rise.

“Right now, through the financial sector, [our investments are] at 600 million euros [$668.6 million], but the game isn’t over yet, and we will continue to play until Dec. 31,” he said.

Malige said the EBRD’s investments in the Turkish economy reached $2.8 billion last year, including $1.3 billion invested in the finance sector.

The Turkish economy is on the road to recovery after having come out of a period of high inflation, showing a strong performance, he said.

The Turkish banking sector “has strong liquidity buffers, now, this isn’t to say that it doesn’t have challenges. The number one challenge that it’s coming out of now is the instability that has been created by the high interest rate environment, and, in fact, now that there is more certainty, and more stable macroeconomic policy, now banks can come out of this,” he said.

“I’m not concerned about the profitability of the banks; my main concern about the Turkish banking sector was really to see it focus its attention on financing its clients rather than focusing on itself … so, banks are strong, strongly capitalized and certainly we are very happy with our partner bank relationships,” he added.

Malige noted that for more than the last 12 months, orthodox macroeconomic policies have been implemented, resulting in “a massive improvement.”

“What matters to us is indeed the maintenance of these orthodox economic policies,” he said. “I think everyone welcomes the return, especially foreign investors, rating agencies and so on, take a lot of confidence in the fact that there are these new economic policies and they are there to stay.”

Malige said the bank encourages small- and medium-sized companies in Türkiye to invest in green and digital transformation, having launched a green economy program of $837.2 million.

“We are working with the banks, the regulators, and with our clients to make sure that we implement what is needed in order to minimize the impact of this mechanism,” he said.

Malige said the EBRD’s investments in the zone in southeastern Türkiye struck last year by earthquakes amounted to $669.6 million post-disaster, providing financing to businesses through banks.

He added that not all of the earthquake financing was allotted to businesses, as the bank continues to work with Turkish banks to assess the needs of businesses and determine future decisions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

    Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

  2. Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

    Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

  3. Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

    Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

  4. Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile attack

    Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile attack

  5. Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11

    Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11
Recommended
Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months

Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months
Microsoft beefs-up its AI assistant with voice, vision

Microsoft beefs-up its AI assistant with voice, vision
Mexicos new president tells investors their money is safe

Mexico's new president tells investors their money is safe
Oracle to invest $6.5 bn in Malaysian cloud services

Oracle to invest $6.5 bn in Malaysian cloud services

Oil, gold rally as Middle East tension keeps markets on edge

Oil, gold rally as Middle East tension keeps markets on edge
Banks’ 8-month profit at 383 billion Turkish Liras

Banks’ 8-month profit at 383 billion Turkish Liras
Türkiye in talks with carmaker Chery on investment: Minister

Türkiye in talks with carmaker Chery on investment: Minister
WORLD Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on Wednesday it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted as the destruction and violence persist in Lebanon and Gaza.
ECONOMY Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months

Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months

Antalya, Türkiye’s major holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast, has hosted a record 14 million tourists in the first nine months of 2024.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿