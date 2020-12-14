Turkish auto industry produces 1.1 mln vehicles in Jan-Nov

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Automakers in Turkey produced some 1.15 million vehicles- including automobiles and commercial vehicles - in this January-November, according to a sectoral report.

The figure was down 13% year-on-year, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Dec. 14.

The country's passenger car production also fell 14% to 761,743 during the same period.

The report said around 72% of manufactured vehicles were exported, marking a 28% annual decline to 821,900 units in the first 11 months of 2020.

Taking the lion’s share in the country's total exports in January-November with 15%, automotive exports stood at $23.1 billion, decreasing 19% on a dollar basis compared to the last year.

The association also said Turkey's overall auto sales market, including light trucks and other vehicles, grew 73% annually, reaching 688,180 in the first 11 months of this year.

Top international automakers - including Ford, Honda, Hyundai,Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota - have factories in Turkey, one of the world’s top auto sale markets.

In November, auto production increased 5.4% on an annual basis to 143,264.



