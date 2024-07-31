Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

ANKARA
Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities have widely condemned the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly denounced the assassination, calling it a "treacherous" act.

"This assassination is a despicable act aimed at disrupting the Palestinian cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza and the just struggle of our Palestinian brothers, and at demoralizing and intimidating the Palestinians," Erdoğan said in a written message on July 31.

Iranian media said the strike that killed Haniyeh targeted "the special residences for war veterans in north Tehran," where he was staying. Haniyeh had traveled to Iran to attend the swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The war in Gaza and "Israeli terror" would end with the Islamic world standing stronger, Erdoğan said.

"For this, as Türkiye, we will continue to try all means, push all doors and support our Palestinian brothers with all our means and power," he said. "Zionist barbarism will not be able to achieve its goals again as it has done so far."

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry also condemned the assassination in a statement issued on July 31, expressing condolences to the Palestinian people.

"We express our condolences to the Palestinian people, hundreds of thousands of whom, like Haniyeh, have been martyred in order to live peacefully in their homeland under the roof of their own state," it said.

"The Netanyahu government's lack of intention to achieve peace has been demonstrated once again."

The statement warned the attack could escalate the conflict in Gaza to a regional level if the international community does not intervene.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and several other high-ranking officials echoed similar sentiments on July 31, offering condolences and condemning the assassination.

Kurtulmuş, in a social media post, referred to Haniyeh as a "great mujahid" whose life and struggle set an example for future generations.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mourned Haniyeh's death, praising his recent efforts to ensure a ceasefire. Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also issued statements condemning the assassination and reaffirming Türkiye's support for the Palestinian cause.

"The occupying and genocidal Israeli government has once again shown with a dirty attack that it is not on the side of peace but on the side of war," Tunç said.

"The cry of the oppressed will continue to echo in consciences," Yerlikaya added.

 Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday condemned the attack, with its Deputy Chairman and spokesperson Ömer Çelik describing it as a "Zionist assassination."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

    Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

  2. Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

    Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

  3. Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

    Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

  4. Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

    Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

  5. Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

    Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court
Recommended
Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas
The ‘Zionist barbarism’ will not achieve its goals: Erdoğan

The ‘Zionist barbarism’ will not achieve its goals: Erdoğan
Türkiye condemns Haniyehs assassination, urges global action to stop Israel

Türkiye condemns Haniyeh's assassination, urges global action to stop Israel
AKP says Abbas planning visit to Türkiye

AKP says Abbas planning visit to Türkiye
Fidan to attend Iran’s new president’s inauguration ceremony

Fidan to attend Iran’s new president’s inauguration ceremony
Türkiye says genocidal Netanyahu will face same end as Hitler

Türkiye says 'genocidal' Netanyahu will face same end as Hitler
WORLD Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

The National Intelligence Agency (MİT) said on Aug. 1 it coordinated an extensive prisoner swap between the United States, Russia and other countries.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿