Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

ANKARA

Turkish authorities have widely condemned the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly denounced the assassination, calling it a "treacherous" act.

"This assassination is a despicable act aimed at disrupting the Palestinian cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza and the just struggle of our Palestinian brothers, and at demoralizing and intimidating the Palestinians," Erdoğan said in a written message on July 31.

Iranian media said the strike that killed Haniyeh targeted "the special residences for war veterans in north Tehran," where he was staying. Haniyeh had traveled to Iran to attend the swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The war in Gaza and "Israeli terror" would end with the Islamic world standing stronger, Erdoğan said.

"For this, as Türkiye, we will continue to try all means, push all doors and support our Palestinian brothers with all our means and power," he said. "Zionist barbarism will not be able to achieve its goals again as it has done so far."

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry also condemned the assassination in a statement issued on July 31, expressing condolences to the Palestinian people.

"We express our condolences to the Palestinian people, hundreds of thousands of whom, like Haniyeh, have been martyred in order to live peacefully in their homeland under the roof of their own state," it said.

"The Netanyahu government's lack of intention to achieve peace has been demonstrated once again."

The statement warned the attack could escalate the conflict in Gaza to a regional level if the international community does not intervene.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and several other high-ranking officials echoed similar sentiments on July 31, offering condolences and condemning the assassination.

Kurtulmuş, in a social media post, referred to Haniyeh as a "great mujahid" whose life and struggle set an example for future generations.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mourned Haniyeh's death, praising his recent efforts to ensure a ceasefire. Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also issued statements condemning the assassination and reaffirming Türkiye's support for the Palestinian cause.

"The occupying and genocidal Israeli government has once again shown with a dirty attack that it is not on the side of peace but on the side of war," Tunç said.

"The cry of the oppressed will continue to echo in consciences," Yerlikaya added.

Ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday condemned the attack, with its Deputy Chairman and spokesperson Ömer Çelik describing it as a "Zionist assassination."