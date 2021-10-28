Turkish Art Week opens at London’s famous gallery

  • October 28 2021 07:00:00

LONDON
More than 100 works by Turkish artists delighted culture lovers at London’s famed Saatchi Gallery on Oct. 26.

As many as a thousand guests were welcomed by organizers to the inaugural Turkish Art Week, featuring works by prominent artists from Turkey, Azerbaijan and North Cyprus.

Speaking at the opening, Turkish Ambassador to London Ümit Yalçın said that after the arts were stalled for the past year-and-a-half, it is a “great joy” to see them making a return.

Curator Denk Erbil said they were hoping to make the show a recurring event, adding that she was pleased to see the interest of art lovers.

Featuring works by artists, including Sümer Erek, Bahri Genç and Sina Mirel, the show is open through Oct. 31.

