CHP leader renews calls for early polls

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has renewed its calls for early elections, citing the government’s inability to recover the economy and justice across the country.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel expressed his party’s views on the 2025 budget proposed by the government at a special session at the parliament on late Dec. 9.

“The time has come for the elections. The people should decide [about who will run the government],” Özel told parliament, claiming that the people can no longer sustain growing economic problems.

“We will bring justice and equality. We will come to power to save the country once again,” he stated.

The CHP was the leading party in the March local elections and continues to hold the top position according to recent polls, he added.

On the government’s bid to re-write the new constitution, Özel described it as a fake discussion as the CHP has decided not to engage “with those who don’t comply with the existing constitution.”

On discussions over a new peace process for the resolution of the Kurdish question, the CHP chairman criticized the government and its main political ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) for not following a democratic path. “They are in efforts to impose [what they have in their minds]. The CHP, with its experience and historical accumulation, is introducing the right way to resolve the Kurdish issue,” he stated.

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to NBA Cup semis
South Korea's Yoon vows to fight 'until the very last minute'

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed on Thursday to fight "until the very last minute" in a defiant address defending his shock decision to declare martial law and deploy troops to the country's parliament last week.
Cruise ships bring 1.9 million travelers in 11 months

Some 1.85 million cruise passengers arrived at Turkish ports in the first 11 months of 2024, up from 1.52 million during the same period last year.
Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to NBA Cup semis

The Houston Rockets edged Golden State 91-90 for their first win over the Warriors since 2020 and reach the semifinals of the NBA Cup on Dec. 11, as the Atlanta Hawks advanced with a come-from-behind victory over the New York Knicks.
