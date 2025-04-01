15-year-old overcomes fear to claim gold at para swimming contest

Melike Çalkap – ISTANBUL
A 15-year-old girl, born with a physical disability and once terrified of water, has triumphed at the Para Swimming World Series in Italy, defying all odds to become a world champion.

Just two years ago, ninth-grade student Ebrar Bilge was afraid to even step into the water. Born with a physical disability that left her without both legs, swimming was never something she imagined for herself.

Yet, a chance encounter changed the course of her life, turning her fear into passion and ultimately leading her to international victory.

Her journey to professional swimming began unexpectedly when she was in eighth grade.

On her way home from school one day, she crossed paths with Mehmet Ali Albas, the head of a para swimming federation. Seeing her, Albas approached and asked, “Would you like to learn how to swim?”

Albas had spent years working with para swimmers and had witnessed firsthand the transformative power of the sport.

Though Bilge had never considered swimming before, she agreed.

With her family's approval, Bilge started rigorous training under Albas’ guidance. In just one year, she not only conquered her fear of water but also mastered the fundamentals of swimming.

Her perseverance led her to the Para Swimming World Series in Italy, where she competed against 315 athletes from 36 countries. In the 50m backstroke event, she clocked an impressive time of 1 minute and 46 seconds.

Reflecting on her journey, Bilge said, “Meeting my coach was one of the greatest gifts life has given me. When he told me, ‘I will make you a swimmer,’ my heart was racing. Just two years ago, I didn’t even know how to swim and I was scared of water. But with my coach’s encouragement, I both overcame my fear and learned to swim."

Returning to school after her victory, she was met with a hero’s welcome. Her classmates cheered for her, calling her their pride.

“Swimming helps me forget everything else. When I’m in the water, I just let myself be. I plan to continue my career in this sport,” Bilge said.

Albas is proud of her remarkable progress. He emphasized that her competitors in Italy were older and more experienced, making her victory even more significant.

 

The World Food Program has announced the closure of all its remaining bakeries in the Gaza Strip, citing dwindling supplies after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and humanitarian aid nearly a month ago.
Passenger traffic at Istanbul's airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
