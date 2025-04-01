MHP’s Bahçeli renews call for new constitution

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has reiterated the ruling bloc’s call for a new constitution to create a more inclusive administration.

"The important thing is to build a structure in which everyone believes they will find themselves," Bahçeli told daily Türkgün.

The push for a new charter faces hurdles, as the ruling alliance lacks the parliamentary majority needed to advance the proposal. More than 30 opposition lawmakers would need to support the measure for it to reach a referendum.

"With a new constitution that preserves the fundamental characteristics of the republic, whose roof is woven by the main principles of the presidential system — national, participatory, inclusive and democratic — the remnants of the coup can be completely cleaned up," Bahçeli said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the ruling bloc have long criticized the current constitution for its origins in the 1980 military coup.

Bahçeli also addressed recent remarks by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, who called on the terror group to disarm and dissolve. The MHP leader described this as a “historical turning point.”

"Our nation is waiting with hope," he said. "We must determine our roadmap in line with law, morality and democratic politics and implement it with good faith. Only then will it be possible for us to meet with a new Türkiye, a new life that is secure and peaceful."

Bahçeli urged political actors to adopt inclusive language to reduce polarization and promote social peace.

Turning to domestic politics, Bahçeli criticized recent street protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. He warned that such demonstrations could lead to social unrest.

"If others stand against those invited to the streets, as was the case on July 15, how will the inevitable conflict be prevented and how will the incidents be prevented?" he said, referring to the failed 2016 coup attempt.

"[Street protests] are a manifestation of undemocratic pursuits and they are never sincere and innocent."

He accused the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of escalating social tension and polarization through its calls for protests.

"While these statements escalate social tension and polarization, they lead to the spread of the language of hatred and resentment and threaten the unity of our country," Bahçeli said.