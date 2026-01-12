Istanbul schools launch drive to stamp out slang in classrooms

ISTANBUL
Istanbul schools launch drive to stamp out slang in classrooms

Schools in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district have launched a project aimed at reducing the use of slang and abrasive language among students, encouraging clearer and more respectful communication from kindergarten through high school.

 

Under the program, students across 217 public schools are encouraged to replace casual or dismissive expressions with more polite and complete forms of speech.

 

Education officials say the project focuses on changing communication habits rather than enforcing punishments, with a goal of creating a shared communication culture within schools.

 

Teachers are trained to explain why certain words or tones can be hurtful or exclusionary, instead of relying on disciplinary warnings.

 

Merve Hacıabdurrahmanoğlu, a doctoral researcher and clinical psychologist who coordinates the project for the district’s research and development unit, said early observations suggest a shift not only in language but also in behavior.

 

“When the language children use changes, their behavior often changes with it,” she said. “We are not trying to silence students or discipline them, but to help them use language more consciously and respectfully.”

 

As part of the project, schools have organized activities ranging from drama workshops to art projects.

 

Students have prepared posters for school corridors highlighting positive ways to communicate with peers.

 

Teachers report that students quickly noticed improvements in their relationships after adopting a calmer and more respectful tone.

