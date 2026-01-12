Warm winds draw anglers to Istanbul’s Bosphorus shores

Warm winds draw anglers to Istanbul’s Bosphorus shores

ISTANBUL
Warm winds draw anglers to Istanbul’s Bosphorus shores

Amateur anglers in Istanbul have turned the harsh winter weather — biting cold, driving rain, and strong southwesterly lodos winds — into a prime fishing opportunity, flocking in large numbers to the Bosphorus shoreline.

 

From Beşiktaş to Arnavutköy, fishers arrived with rods and buckets in hand, undeterred by stormy conditions that might otherwise keep residents indoors. Many came alone for quiet reflection, while others were accompanied by friends, children or spouses.

 

Anglers say the lodos, a warm type of wind common in the region, pushes fish closer to shore, making such days especially productive.

 

The crowded piers also produced lighthearted moments, as inexperienced anglers occasionally snagged their lines on coats and scarves.

 

Cihat Ünal, who was fishing at Arnavutköy despite the storm, said the activity offers a painful antidote to daily stress. “Even when conditions are unfavorable, we come here as a hobby,” he said. “Fishing has become a habit. No matter how cold it is, we come to clear our minds.”

 

Ünal noted that horse mackerel is the most common catch, though anglers sometimes reel in bluefish or bonito. “When there’s a storm, bigger fish chase smaller ones toward the shore, so we actually get more action,” he added.

 

Another angler, Edip Vural, described fishing as “pure therapy.” “When you cast your line, all your worries disappear,” he said. “You stop thinking about the cold and focus only on the fish. As long as the wind isn’t dangerously strong, lodos is an advantage for us.”

 

The pastime has also evolved into a family activity for some. Three friends who once fished alone now bring their spouses after complaints about being left at home.

 

One of them, Caner Fırıncı, said they relax together and have fun. His wife, Sibel Fırıncı, said she initially joined to support her husband but quickly grew fond of fishing herself.

 

Anglers also offered practical advice, warning against furry clothing and loose scarves and recommending removing gloves while casting to avoid tangling lines.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

    Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

  2. Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

    Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

  3. At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

    At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

  4. Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

    Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

  5. CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

    CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Recommended
Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting
CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Bahçeli says SDF must follow PKK lead, dissolve

Bahçeli says SDF must follow PKK lead, dissolve
Erdoğan: Aleppo events historic opportunity for SDF integration deal

Erdoğan: Aleppo events 'historic opportunity' for SDF integration deal
More celebrities detained in expanding Istanbul drug probe

More celebrities detained in expanding Istanbul drug probe
Turkish businessman killed in armed clash during safari trip in Ethiopia

Turkish businessman killed in armed clash during safari trip in Ethiopia
Ancient cities in Antalya showcase rare endemic plants to visitors

Ancient cities in Antalya showcase rare endemic plants to visitors
WORLD Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s canceled talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens “help is on its way.”
ECONOMY Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Domestic investors’ equity holdings grew 32.1 percent year-on-year to 4.76 trillion Turkish Liras ($110 billion) last year, according to the “Financial Market Summary Data 2025” compiled by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB) from the Central Bank and the Central Securities Depository (MKK).  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿