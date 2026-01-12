Warm winds draw anglers to Istanbul’s Bosphorus shores

ISTANBUL

Amateur anglers in Istanbul have turned the harsh winter weather — biting cold, driving rain, and strong southwesterly lodos winds — into a prime fishing opportunity, flocking in large numbers to the Bosphorus shoreline.

From Beşiktaş to Arnavutköy, fishers arrived with rods and buckets in hand, undeterred by stormy conditions that might otherwise keep residents indoors. Many came alone for quiet reflection, while others were accompanied by friends, children or spouses.

Anglers say the lodos, a warm type of wind common in the region, pushes fish closer to shore, making such days especially productive.

The crowded piers also produced lighthearted moments, as inexperienced anglers occasionally snagged their lines on coats and scarves.

Cihat Ünal, who was fishing at Arnavutköy despite the storm, said the activity offers a painful antidote to daily stress. “Even when conditions are unfavorable, we come here as a hobby,” he said. “Fishing has become a habit. No matter how cold it is, we come to clear our minds.”

Ünal noted that horse mackerel is the most common catch, though anglers sometimes reel in bluefish or bonito. “When there’s a storm, bigger fish chase smaller ones toward the shore, so we actually get more action,” he added.

Another angler, Edip Vural, described fishing as “pure therapy.” “When you cast your line, all your worries disappear,” he said. “You stop thinking about the cold and focus only on the fish. As long as the wind isn’t dangerously strong, lodos is an advantage for us.”

The pastime has also evolved into a family activity for some. Three friends who once fished alone now bring their spouses after complaints about being left at home.

One of them, Caner Fırıncı, said they relax together and have fun. His wife, Sibel Fırıncı, said she initially joined to support her husband but quickly grew fond of fishing herself.

Anglers also offered practical advice, warning against furry clothing and loose scarves and recommending removing gloves while casting to avoid tangling lines.