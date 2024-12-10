'Lord of the Rings' gets anime makeover

'Lord of the Rings' gets anime makeover

LOS ANGELES
Lord of the Rings gets anime makeover

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows the characters Hera, voiced by Gaia Wise, left, and Wulf, voiced by Luke Pasqualino, in a scene from the animated film "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

No elves, no dwarves, and not a hobbit in sight: "The Lord of the Rings" returns to the big screen this month with a new Japanese anime-style movie about the warring men of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional universe.

Out in theaters Dec. 13, "The War of the Rohirrim" is a prequel that takes place nearly two centuries before Peter Jackson's original Oscar-winning films, which were themselves adapted from Tolkien's fantasy books.

But unlike the first "Lord of the Rings" movies — or the disappointing "The Hobbit" films that followed — there are no magical rings or all-powerful Dark Lords this time around.

"You look at the original trilogy, you're talking hobbits and elves and dwarves and monsters," director Kenji Kamiyama told a recent press conference.

The new film is instead "rooted in human drama and emotion... greed and power," said the Japanese artist, who has previously worked on animated versions of "Star Wars" and "Blade Runner."

Hollywood studio Warner Bros. announced in 2021 that the next "Rings" film would be an anime, a distinctively Japanese visual style and genre that has exploded in popularity in the West in recent years.

Filmmakers scoured the vast, invented histories that Tolkien wrote as footnotes for his beloved novels.

They soon homed in on a brief description of a civil war between a king and a rebellious nobleman.

"It wasn't a case of, 'we've got the story, what form of animation are we going to tell it in?'" said producer Philippa Boyens, who also co-wrote the "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" trilogies.

"The War of the Rohirrim" is set in Rohan, the kingdom of horse-riding, Viking-looking warriors that featured prominently in Jackson's 2002 movie "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers."

The animated movie revisits key locations from that film such as the epic battleground fortress of Helm's Deep and is narrated by Miranda Otto, who played a heroic female Rohan warrior, Eowyn, in Jackson's trilogy.

Jackson himself served as an executive producer for the new film, but "stepped back" from day-to-day involvement, encouraging Kamiyama to put his own anime stamp on the film, according to Boyens.

"Elements of the live-action films creep into the world," she said. But they "crept in very beautifully around the edge."

"Storywise, we obviously wanted to stay true to the Tolkien universe... but at the same time staying true to what we do best which was just to make anime," agreed Kamiyama.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

    Türkiye hopes new Syrian administration embraces all facets of society: Erdoğan

  2. Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

    Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

  3. CHP leader renews calls for early polls

    CHP leader renews calls for early polls

  4. Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

    Airlines to compensate passengers for prolonged delays in Türkiye

  5. Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan

    Türkiye won’t allow Syria to be divided again: Erdoğan
Recommended
IDOB to premiere ‘Deli Dolu’

IDOB to premiere ‘Deli Dolu’

Roman and Byzantine-era tombs to turn into Necropark

Roman and Byzantine-era tombs to turn into Necropark
Golden Butterfly Awards celebrate the best in entertainment sector

Golden Butterfly Awards celebrate the best in entertainment sector
Renowned director Şerif Gören dies aged 80

Renowned director Şerif Gören dies aged 80
Dorothys ruby slippers fetch record $32.5 mln

Dorothy's ruby slippers fetch record $32.5 mln
‘Winter Tale’ exhibition reflects season’s quiet inspiration

‘Winter Tale’ exhibition reflects season’s quiet inspiration
WORLD European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assads fall

European countries suspend Syrian asylum decisions after Assad's fall

Britain, Germany, France, Italy and several other European countries have said they would freeze all pending asylum requests from Syrians after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in the January-November period reached 78.7 million, exhibiting an annual increase of 1.9 percent.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿