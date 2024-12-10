Turkish Airlines carries nearly 79 million passengers in 11 months

ISTANBUL
The number of passengers Turkish Airlines carried in the January-November period reached 78.7 million, exhibiting an annual increase of 1.9 percent.

The seating capacity rose by 13.4 percent year-on-year to 100,899 as of the end of November, the carrier said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on Dec. 10.

Turkish Airlines expanded its fleet to have a total of 489 aircraft, up from 437 from a year ago, while the number of destinations in its network increased from 345 to 351.

The international passenger tally rose by 2.6 percent in the first 11 months of 2024 to 50.24 million.

The flag carrier also served 28.47 million passengers on domestic routes during this period, marking a 0.6 percent year-on-year increase.

The total passenger load factor was 82.3 percent, slightly lower than the load factor of 82.8 percent a year earlier.

The number of landings increased by 0.8 percent year-on-year to 482,836 in the first 11 months of 2024.

The company handled 1.83 million tons of cargo and mail, pointing to an annual increase of 22.1 percent.

In November alone, Turkish Airlines carried a total of 6.49 million passengers, up 8.3 percent from the same month of last year, with the total load factor improving from 80.4 percent to 81.9 percent.

Last month, the number of international passengers surged by 9.9 percent annually to 4.2 million.

Domestic passengers the company carried in November increased by 5.5 percent year-on-year to 2.28 million.

