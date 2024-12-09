‘Winter Tale’ exhibition reflects season’s quiet inspiration

Dilara Özer – ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s art scene welcomes Renk Erbil’s latest “Winter Tale” exhibition, where art enthusiasts and collectors are invited to explore the whimsical play of winter’s stillness and its symbolic power of transformation at The Stay Boulevard, a venue renowned for its artful ambiance in the vibrant neighborhood of Nişantaşı.

The exhibition takes visitors on a sensory journey through the essence of winter, blending themes of rebirth, renewal and the quiet inspiration winter provides. It brings together the evocative works of 11 artists, including the legendary Devrim Erbil, known as “The Poet of Painting.”

The eclectic collection comprises 31 artworks, spanning paintings sculptures, installations and mixed media by artists including Renk Erbil, Bahri Genç, Sadık Altınok, Beste Alperat, İnci Tezel, Mine Zabcı, Süleyman Saim Tekcan, Eda Tekcan, Ece Clarke and Ali Rıza Akdolu, each presenting works that offer a fresh perspective on the season’s duality.

By celebrating winter as a magical time of small yet significant steps, the exhibition underscores the importance of staying connected to one’s creative practice. Emphasizing the rhythm and reflection the colder months inspire, curator Renk Erbil stated, “Winter is a great time for artists to slow down and produce. It allows us to gather thoughts and connect to our creative spaces.”

“Just as nature needs a downtime, so do we!” said curator Renk Erbil, who aims to show that wintering for artists can ease the creative pressure allowing them to grasp the true meaning of freedom.

The concept of a “Tale” lies at the heart of the art event, infusing it with an air of imagination — as a tale, by its very nature, is a narrative that transcends the ordinary.

The project is deeply personal — reflecting both Renk Erbil and her father, Devrim Erbil — and is designed as a platform for introspection, encouraging visitors to embrace their "personal hibernation" while engaging with innovative works of art.

“Viewers will encounter contemporary and unprecedented works. This is brand new in terms of modernity, innovation and creativity. I am proud of my daughter for organizing such a remarkable exhibition,” artist Devrim Erbil noted.

His signature style shines in his works, where dense urban patterns are juxtaposed with celestial elements. The gradient hues of the pieces evoke winter skies, fluctuating between warmth and chill, encapsulating the exhibition’s exploration of seasonal contrasts.

“Winter Tale” will be running until March 3, 2025, for visitors to enjoy throughout this magical season.