Golden Butterfly Awards celebrate the best in entertainment sector

The Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards, Türkiye’s longest-running award ceremony celebrating cinema, television and music, have marked its 50th edition.

Held on Dec. 8 at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center, the event was attended by renowned celebrities, showcasing a night of glamor and celebration. The night was hosted by Çağla Şıkel and Cem Davran and broadcast live on Kanal D.

During the event, Demet Evgar was named Best Actress for her role in “Bahar,” while Mert Yazıcıoğlu won Best Actor for “Kızıl Goncalar” (Red Roses).

“İnci Taneleri” (Secret of Pearls) received the Best Series award, while the digital platform award went to “Şahsiyet” (Persona).

The Pantene Rising Star awards were presented to Alisa Sezen Sever, Melis Minkari, Sümeyye Aydoğan and Yiğit Koçak.

Also, special awards celebrated the careers of icons like Erol Evgin, MFÖ and Bülent Ersoy. Müge Anlı received a 35th Anniversary Honor Award for her contributions to television.

While the 50th Pantene Golden Butterfly Awards once again showcased the best of Turkish entertainment, the ceremony was widely followed on TV and social media.

