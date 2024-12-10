IDOB to premiere ‘Deli Dolu’

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will premiere the “Deli Dolu” operetta tonight at Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera Stage.

Composed by Cemal Reşit Rey with a libretto by Ekrem Reşit Rey, the production blends humor and music in a unique structure. Directed by Şebnem Özsaran, the performance will feature the IDOB Orchestra under the baton of Murat Kodallı.

Esra Akcan Abacıoğlu, who plays the role of "Marika," told state-run Anadolu Agency that Rey composed the operetta in the 1930s to popularize opera among the public. Highlighting the importance of family alongside its humorous elements, Abacıoğlu emphasized that the work aims to make opera more accessible to the wider community.

"This is a multifaceted production involving dance, theater and singing," Abacıoğlu said. "It is an intense piece, but we hope to convey its richness with humor and sincerity to the audience. We have worked diligently and we hope the audience finds it both entertaining and thought-provoking."

IDOB Artistic Director Caner Akın expressed pride in staging “Deli Dolu” for the first time with IDOB. "Cemal Reşit Rey reflected Istanbul’s cosmopolitan essence in a refined and heartfelt manner when he wrote this work after returning from France. Even after 100 years, its themes remain relevant," Akın said.

He noted that every audience member would likely see themselves reflected in the production and expressed hope that it would remain part of the IDOB repertoire for many years.

Akın noted that rehearsals lasted approximately two and a half months.

"The production involves significant dialogue, often placing acting above music. At IDOB, our mission is to present each piece at the highest level, and this work deserved no less. Our team has worked tirelessly, day and night, for two and a half months. We are excited and eagerly await our audience," he added.

The cast includes Çağrı Köktekin, Berk Özbek, Alp Köksal, Bahadır Özkoca, Esra Akcan Abacıoğlu, Şebnem Ağrıdağ Kışlalı, Sevim Ateş, Esen Demirci, Ayçin Sürücüer, Fuat Kılıç Aslan, Anıl Önder, Mehmet Tükel Acar, Ufuk Karakoç, Ayşenur Ayyıldız Haksoy, Busegül Yalçın, Aslı Ayan, Anna Sirel Etyemez, Özlem Soydan, Bülent Külekçi, Yoel Keşap, İpek Zehra Evre, Nursel Yazman, Ali Murat Erengül, Berk Dalkılıç, Hazal Ata, Okan Fidan, Çağdaş Bektaş, Fatih Çakmak, Hazal Ekşi, Betül Görgülü Memik, Meryem Banu Ergün and Gülçin Özmaldar in alternating roles.

The production features music arrangements by Aytuğ Ülgen and Ulaş Kurugüllü, set design by Zeki Sarayoğlu, costume design by Serdar Başbuğ, lighting design by Taner Aydın, and choreography by Çiğdem Erkaya Öztürk.

Performances are scheduled for Dec. 10, 13, 16 and 24 at the Kadıköy Süreyya Opera Stage.