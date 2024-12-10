Two Turks killed, one injured in armed assault in Greece

ATHENS

An armed attack claimed the lives of two Turks and wounded another in the Greek capital Athens.

The deadly attack took place after two black-clad men stormed into a store near Karaiskaki Square and commenced shooting in broad daylight. The dispute that began inside the building erupted into a street fight after the victims of the attack responded to the gunshots.

Numerous police units were transferred to the scene following the altercation, seizing a black jacket and a gun near the site of the crime.

Two Turkish citizens have been arrested so far in connection with the deadly incident, according to local media reports.

While the police investigation into the incident is still ongoing, the dispute has been attributed to a long-running feud among a Turkish mafia.

Six Turkish gang members were also fatally shot in an attack at a seaside town near Athens last year. Following the revelation of Georgia as the initial escape route chosen by the members of this Turkish gang, Greece had become a preferred destination for those fleeing abroad from the organization, local media reported back then.