Turkish airports serve over 30 million passengers in 2 months

ISTANBUL

Turkish airports served a total of 30.4 million travelers, including transit passengers, in the first two months of 2025, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

This marked a 3.6 percent increase compared to the same period of last year.

Some 13.98 million domestic and 16.47 million international passengers went through airports in January-February, Uraloğlu said in a statement.

The aircraft traffic — landing and taking off at airports — reached 130,862 in domestic flights and 108,690 in international flights, according to the minister. Total aircraft traffic, including overflights, was 323,986.

Cargo traffic at the airports reached 694,727 tons, with 128,885 tons on domestic flights and 565,843 tons on international flights.

Istanbul Airport served 12.1 million passengers in the first two months of 2025, Uraloğlu said.

Over 2.3 million domestic and 9.8 million international passengers used the mega airport in January-February.

The number of passengers served at airports located in major tourist destinations reached 3.95 million, including 2.42 million domestic and 1.53 million international travelers.

In February alone, 14.23 million passengers went through the airports, the minister stated.