Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in February

  • March 07 2021 11:28:00

Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in February

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in February

The number of air passengers in Turkey - including transit passengers - totaled 5.2 million this February, the country’s airport authority said on March 6.

According to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMI), the number of domestic passengers reached 3.7 million, while 1.6 million passengers took international flights.

Turkish airports served 75,034 planes including overflights last month, down from 73,734 flights in January.

The DHMI report also said cargo traffic stood at 186,060 tons this February.

The Istanbul Airport welcomed 1.6 million passengers on both international and domestic routes and served over 13,891 airplanes.

Passenger,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

  2. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  3. Turkey only aims to protect its rights: President Erdoğan

    Turkey only aims to protect its rights: President Erdoğan

  4. Turkey releases provincial statistics of COVID-19 cases

    Turkey releases provincial statistics of COVID-19 cases

  5. Egypt’s respect for Turkish continental shelf ‘important’: Defense chief

    Egypt’s respect for Turkish continental shelf ‘important’: Defense chief
Recommended
Export of fishery products up 17% in February

Export of fishery products up 17% in February

Turkish Treasury sees $478.5 mln cash deficit in February

Turkish Treasury sees $478.5 mln cash deficit in February

Istanbul-based firms export worth $6.1 bln in February

Istanbul-based firms' export worth $6.1 bln in February
Women running electricity operations in Mediterranean province

Women running electricity operations in Mediterranean province
Turkish Central Bank to continue firm steps for price stability

Turkish Central Bank to continue firm steps for price stability
Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister

Turkey saves $2.2 bln with Zero Waste project, says minister
WORLD Pope Francis prays for ’victims of war’ in Iraq’s Mosul

Pope Francis prays for ’victims of war’ in Iraq’s Mosul

Pope Francis prayed on March 7 for "victims of war" outside a centuries-old church in Iraq’s Mosul, where the ISIL group ravaged one of the world’s oldest Christian communities until the jihadists’ defeat three years ago.
ECONOMY Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in February

Turkish airports see 5.2 mln passengers in February

The number of air passengers in Turkey - including transit passengers - totaled 5.2 million this February, the country’s airport authority said on March 6.
SPORTS Süper Lig club Beşiktaşs debt exceeds $473 mln

Süper Lig club Beşiktaş's debt exceeds $473 mln

Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş have accumulated net debts of over 3.5 billion Turkish liras ($473 million), the club announced on March 6.