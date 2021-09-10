Turkey's unemployment rate at 12 pct in July

  September 10 2021

ANKARA
Unemployment in Turkey reached 12 percent in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 10.

July's figure was up 1.4 percentage points from June, TÜİK said in a statement.

The number of unemployed age 15 and over rose 506,000 month-on-month this July to 3.9 million.

During the same period, employment climbed 0.2 percentage points to 45.1 percent or 28.7 million people.

The labor force participation rate stood at 51.2 percent this July, a rise of 0.9 percentage points from March.

Some 32.6 million people made up the labor force in July, up 631,000 people from June.

On an annual basis, the main reading was down 2.4 percentage points from July 2020, the TÜİK data showed.

